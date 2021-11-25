Change is possible: UN chief on violence against women and girls

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 06:46 pm

Change is possible: UN chief on violence against women and girls

"Change is possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the world leaders at the 76th UNGA meet. Picture: Screengrab/UN
UN Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the world leaders at the 76th UNGA meet. Picture: Screengrab/UN

Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today, but change is possible, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

"It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe. The latest figures from UN Women confirm that during the Covid-19 pandemic, levels of violence against women and girls have increased," he said. 

He added that across 13 countries, almost half of all women reported that they or a woman they know began to experience gender-based violence during the pandemic. Almost a quarter of women reported that household conflicts had become more frequent. A similar proportion said they felt less safe at home, said a press release. 

"We can draw a straight line between violence against women, civil oppression and violent conflict. From rape and sexual slavery used as tools of war, to the thread of misogyny that runs through violent extremism. But violence against women is not inevitable. The right policies and programmes bring results," Guterres said. 

He went on to say: "That means comprehensive, long-term strategies that tackle the root causes of violence, protect the rights of women and girls, and promote strong and autonomous women's rights movements. This is the model that the United Nations has built through its partnership with the European Union, the Spotlight Initiative."

Last year, there was a 22% increase in the prosecution of perpetrators in the UN partner countries and eighty-four laws and policies were passed or strengthened. More than 650,000 women and girls were able to access gender-based violence services, despite restrictions related to the pandemic, he added. 

"Change is possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030," Guterres remarked. 

UN / violence against women / United Nations / International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls

