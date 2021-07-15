Centre set to appoint National Maritime Security Coordinator

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 11:15 am

Related News

Centre set to appoint National Maritime Security Coordinator

The maritime security coordinator will work under the NSA, and be the principal adviser to the government on the maritime security domain.

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 11:15 am
While India has suffered from sea blindness over the years with land-based security doctrines, historically and geostrategically, it has 7,000km of coastline and over 2 million km of exclusive economic zone.(ANI Twitter. Representative image)
While India has suffered from sea blindness over the years with land-based security doctrines, historically and geostrategically, it has 7,000km of coastline and over 2 million km of exclusive economic zone.(ANI Twitter. Representative image)

Two decades after the recommendation by the Kargil Group of Ministers (GoM), the Union government is set to appoint a National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) to interface between the civilian and military maritime domains with the objective of enhancing India's security architecture and energy security. The maritime security coordinator will work under the National Security Adviser (NSA), and be the principal advisor to the government on maritime security domain, people familiar with the matter said.

According to officials in South Block who asked not to be named, the ministry of defence and military affairs has sought the Union Cabinet's approval to create post of NMSC, and a serving or recently retired Vice Admiral of the Indian Navy is likely to be appointed to the role. NMSC has been a long-pending requirement since the Kargil GoM recommended it, and its need was most felt during the 2008 Mumbai attack, when maritime security agencies were unable to thwart the intrusion by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) gunmen from Pakistan.

The appointment of NMSC will fill the need of the hour as the Navy, Coast Guard, and state maritime boards tend to work in silos with overlapping jurisdictions and are constantly at odds with each other, experts said.

While India has suffered from sea blindness over the years with land-based security doctrines, historically and geostrategically, it has 7,000km of coastline and over 2 million km of exclusive economic zone. Over 70% of Indian trade, including vital crude oil, is transported through sea, and the protection of sea shipping lanes is vital to India's security with the Narendra Modi government on June 16 clearing the Deep Ocean Mission for blue water economy.

With China moving towards a sea-based security doctrine and penetrating into the Indian Ocean through Pakistan and Myanmar, the post of NMSC will be vital for maritime and energy security as Beijing plans to reach to eastern sea board of Africa through Indian maritime domain, security experts said.

The creation of NMSC is part of PM Modi's Act East Policy vision, that also includes SAGAR (Security and Growth of All in the Region), the Deep Ocean Mission, and the Sagarmala project to make India's 12 major ports world class.

 

South Asia

Maritime security / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

18h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

22h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident