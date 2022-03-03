Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing -ship manager

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing -ship manager

The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel's manager said.

Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters.

"The vessel has finally sunk," he said. "Two of the crew are in a raft on the water and four others are missing. I don't know where they are at the moment."

Ilves said the vessel might have struck a mine.

Odessa / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

