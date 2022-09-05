Canada's worst mass killing incidents

A police forensics team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada, 4 September, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were last seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Below are some of Canada's biggest mass killing incidents:

PORTAPIQUE, NOVA SCOTIA: April 2020 - A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a police officer killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in the country's worst modern-era mass shooting.

TORONTO, ONTARIO: July 2018 - A man walked down a busy Toronto street, shooting randomly into restaurants. He killed two people and wounded 13 before turning his gun on himself.

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC: January 2017 - A man opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque, killing six people and wounding five. Twelve others were treated for minor injuries.

LA LOCHE, SASKATCHEWAN: January 2016 - A student killed his two brothers at home before opening fire at a remote community high school, killing two more people and wounding seven others.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 2014 -The son of a long-serving member of Calgary's police force was arrested after five people at a house party were stabbed to death.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA: December 2014 - A man killed eight people, including his wife, before killing himself.

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: June 2014 - A gunman killed three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and wounded two others.

MAYERTHORPE, ALBERTA: March 2005: A man killed four RCMP officers who went to his home to execute a warrant to repossess property. The man then killed himself.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO: April 1999 - A former employee of Ottawa's urban transit service killed four of his colleagues and wounded two others before taking his own life.

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA: April 1996 - A man killed nine relatives gathered for the wedding of his estranged wife's sister and wounded two others before killing himself.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: December 1989 - A gunman killed 14 students, all female, and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique before committing suicide.