Canada's Liberals to unveil budget as inflation fears mount

World+Biz

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

Canada's Liberals to unveil budget as inflation fears mount

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:09 pm
Canada&#039;s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his election campaign tour in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his election campaign tour in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's Liberal government will unveil on Thursday its 2022 budget, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised will be "fiscally responsible" after having already pledged billions in new programmes and increased military spending.

With Canada's economy fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, Trudeau's Liberals find themselves under pressure to pull back from new spending for fear of further boosting runaway inflation, which is already at a 30-year high. 

"The ultimate impact of higher spending will depend on the precise policy measures," Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to investors.

"But, with the economy already at full capacity, the clear risk is that any extra stimulus will exacerbate inflationary pressures."

The budget will be presented to Parliament around 4 pm EDT (2000 GMT) by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. In describing the document, a senior government source told Reuters it could be divided into three buckets.

"There's a space for investing in people. There's a space for investing in climate transitions and the sustainable economy of tomorrow, and there's a space for investing in growth and innovation," said the source, who declined to be named ahead of the official announcement.

Included will be C$15 billion ($12 billion) over five years for a fund aimed at attracting private investment in new or green technologies, Reuters reported on Wednesday. 

The budget will also include at least C$2 billion for a strategy to accelerate Canada's production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle battery supply chain, Reuters reported on Monday. 

New long-term spending on a national dental program for low-income Canadians is also expected to be featured in the budget, as it is a key peg in the Liberals' political support deal with the opposition New Democrats. That deal will cement Trudeau's power until 2025. 

His center-left party has also promised more spending on the military in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a focus on affordable housing.

Canada's defense department could get up to C$8 billion in new money, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday, citing a senior government source.

HIGHER INTEREST RATES

The federal government, under pressure to act on fast-rising home prices, also will ban foreigners from buying residential properties in Canada for the next two years, CTV News reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.

The overall housing package could include a tax-free savings account for first-time buyers. It is expected to cost C$10 billion in new spending over the next five years, CTV News added.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said a declining debt-to-GDP ratio would remain a core fiscal anchor in the "fiscally responsible" budget.

The Liberals, in a fiscal update in December, forecast the 2022/23 budget deficit would be C$58.4 billion, compared with a C$144.5 billion deficit in the 2021/22 budget. 

Some economists say additional fiscal spending will likely force the Bank of Canada to move aggressively to raise interest rates this year, including a rare 50-basis-point hike next week.

"The propensity to spend, despite revenue uplifts, reinforces our conviction around the Bank of Canada's next moves," Rebekah Young, Scotiabank's director of fiscal and provincial economics, said in a note.

($1 = 1.2513 Canadian dollars)

Justin Trudeau / Budget / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

9h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

10h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

18m | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

18m | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

2h | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma