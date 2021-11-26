Canada's emissions-cutting efforts falling short - environment watchdog

World+Biz

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:14 am

Related News

Canada's emissions-cutting efforts falling short - environment watchdog

Canada has never met a target to cut emissions of greenhouse gases

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:14 am
A Canadian flag is pictured on Frobisher Bay in Iqaluit, Nunavut February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo
A Canadian flag is pictured on Frobisher Bay in Iqaluit, Nunavut February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Canada's official environment watchdog on Thursday rapped the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for incoherent and poorly designed efforts to slow climate change.

Canada has never met a target to cut emissions of greenhouse gases. Trudeau's government, in power since 2015, says it will slash emissions by at least 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, and to make Canada carbon-neutral by 2050.

"Over the past 30 years, Canada has gone from being a climate leader to falling behind other developed countries despite recent efforts," said Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Jerry DeMarco.

Severe floods in British Columbia this month, which some experts have linked to climate change, killed at least four people and washed away railways and roads.

The government's purchase of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline in 2018, in an attempt to complete an expansion that faced stiff opposition, "is an example of policy incoherence with progress toward climate commitments," DeMarco wrote in a report.

The proposed expansion of the pipeline, nearly tripling its capacity, is still under construction. Trudeau says Canada will still need fossil fuel for decades to come, adding that the purchase would help the energy-producing province of Alberta.

DeMarco also criticized a program of the Natural Resources department's Emissions Reduction Fund, which aimed to financially support oil and gas companies struggling with low prices last year, while accelerating efforts to curb emissions.

The program was not designed to ensure sustainable emissions reductions, or value for the money, he wrote.

In a joint statement, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson defended the government's efforts.

"We are confident that we've put in place the fundamentals ... to take Canada's climate fight to the next level," they said.

Trudeau's government introduced a price on carbon and says it plans to cap emissions from the oil and gas secton.

Canada / environment / carbon emissions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

28m | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

3h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

1h | Analysis
Photo: TBS

A handful of cosy, delicious winter memories

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

15h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

15h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?