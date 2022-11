Asylum seekers talk to a police officer as they cross into Canada from the U.S. border near a checkpoint on Roxham Road near Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada April 24, 2022. Picture taken April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025, and has boosted its targets for the next two years, as it looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labor shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday.

The country increased its 2023 immigration target to 465,000 and its 2024 target to 485,000, up 4% and 7.5% respectively.