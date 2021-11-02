Canada pledges 75% cut in methane emissions from oil and gas

Canadain Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday's session of COP26 said that his country has become the first to commit to reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry by 75% on 2012 levels by 2030.

Canada is a major oil and gas producer, and while we may associate methane with cows and agriculture, a large chunk of emissions is linked to energy production, reports the BBC.

The good news, Trudeau said, is that technologies to help reduce methane emissions within the industry already exist - "so we know that making large-scale reductions is feasible at low costs".