Canada imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Canada on Tuesday said it was imposing targeted sanctions on 14 individuals in the Russian regime, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Earlier this month, the United States and Britain both announced sanctions against Putin's daughters - Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova - because they said they are believed to be hiding the Putin's wealth.