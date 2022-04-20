Canada imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters

World+Biz

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:32 am
Plastic letters arranged to read &quot;Sanctions&quot; are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Canada on Tuesday said it was imposing targeted sanctions on 14 individuals in the Russian regime, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Earlier this month, the United States and Britain both announced sanctions against Putin's daughters - Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova - because they said they are believed to be hiding the Putin's wealth.

Putin’s daughters / Russian President Vladimir Putin / Vladimir Putin / Vladimir Putin's daughters / Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova / Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

33m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

33m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

33m | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

33m | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

15h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

15h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

17h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target