Canada imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters
Canada on Tuesday said it was imposing targeted sanctions on 14 individuals in the Russian regime, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
Earlier this month, the United States and Britain both announced sanctions against Putin's daughters - Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova - because they said they are believed to be hiding the Putin's wealth.