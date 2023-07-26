Cambodia's Hun Sen says will step down as PM - speech

Cambodia&#039;s Hun Sen says will step down as PM - speech

Cambodia's Hun Sen said in a speech on Wednesday (26 July) he would step down as prime minister, and that his son Hun Manet would take over in the coming weeks.

"Hun Manet...will become the prime minister in the coming weeks," he said, adding the new premier will be appointed on 10 August.

Hun Sen, who has ruled the Southeast Asian country for nearly 40 years, was speaking just days after his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) swept a general election after running virtually unopposed.

"I will continue as the head of the ruling party and member of the National Assembly," he said.

The newly elected parliament would convene on 21 August and a new cabinet would be sworn in on 22 August, Hun Sen said.

Cambodia's PM Hun Sen / Cambodia / election

