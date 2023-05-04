Calcutta HC stays Visva Bharati's notice to evict Amartya Sen

The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim stay on a notice served by Visva-Bharati University to evict Nobel laureate Amartya Sen from his property in Shantiniketan.

A bench of Justice Bibhas Ranjan De passed the order on Thursday.

The notice stayed till the lower court passes an order on the matter scheduled to be held on 15 May, reports The Economic Times.

Sen had appealed to a court in the Birbhum district of West Bengal for relief after the university ordered him to vacate 5,500 square feet of land at his ancestral residence in Santiniketan by 6 May.

The central university had accused Sen of illegally occupying the land and warned that he would be evicted if he failed to vacate it within the given deadline.

In his petition, the economist argued that in October 1943, the then Visva-Bharati general secretary Rathindranath Tagore had given 1.38 acres of land for a lease of 99 years to his father Ashutosh Sen, who later built the house 'Pratichi' in Shantiniketan.