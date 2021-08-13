Britain sends troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate staff and citizens

World+Biz

Reuters
13 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 11:26 am

Related News

Britain sends troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate staff and citizens

The British embassy in Kabul will be moved to a more secure location and will remain manned by only a core staff

Reuters
13 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 11:26 am
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Britain will deploy hundreds of military personnel to Afghanistan to help British nationals and local translators get out of the country, defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday as the security situation there worsens.

The British embassy in Kabul will be moved to a more secure location and will remain manned by only a core staff.

The deployment of protection forces and logistical support has been triggered by rising violence as Taliban fighters capture cities across Afghanistan after US and allied troops withdrew.

"I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us," Wallace said in a statement.

"It is a long planned process and it was important with the current situation on the ground in Afghanistan to make the decision to move to that phase," he told a separate briefing.

The British ambassador Laurie Bristow will be among those staying in Kabul. Last week Britain advised all its nationals in Afghanistan to leave.

The first troops are expected to arrive by the end of the week, and the number could eventually rise to 600. They will include medics and specialist planners to help manage the withdrawal.

The several thousand being helped out of the country include Afghan interpreters and other local personnel eligible for relocation to Britain as well as others who hold British passports. They will take commercial flights.

British forces were first deployed to Afghanistan in 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States and played a major role in combat operations until 2014. A total of 457 British soldiers were killed in the country.

The speed and violence of the Taliban advance has caused recriminations among many Afghans over US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops and leave the Afghan government to fight alone.

Britain also withdrew its troops as part of a coordinated move between NATO and the United States.

UK / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie