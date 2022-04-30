Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 01:02 pm

Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 01:02 pm
A local resident walks along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
A local resident walks along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine, a British military update said on Saturday.

"Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, despite localised improvements," the military tweeted.

"Russia hopes to rectify issues that have previously constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control," it said.

