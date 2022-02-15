Britain says Johnson and Biden see crucial window for diplomacy on Ukraine

15 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 08:48 am

A television journalist waits outside the Ukraine embassy in London, Britain, February 14, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A television journalist waits outside the Ukraine embassy in London, Britain, February 14, 2022. Photo :Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday agreed there was a crucial window for diplomacy and a chance for Russia to step back and avert disaster in Ukraine, Johnson's office said after a call between the leaders.

"They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after the call.

"The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world."

