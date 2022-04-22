Britain and India in new defence and security partnership: Johnson

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
22 April, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 03:33 pm

Related News

Britain and India in new defence and security partnership: Johnson

BSS/AFP
22 April, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 03:33 pm
Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Photo: Reuters.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Photo: Reuters.

Britain and India agreed a "new and expanded" defence and security partnership on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in New Delhi.

Johnson is visiting India just as he faces criticism from his own Conservative MPs and the embarrassing prospect of a probe into whether he lied to parliament over the "Partygate" scandal.

New Delhi is part of the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia that is seen as a bulwark against an increasingly assertive China.

But India also has a long Cold War history of cooperation with Moscow, still its biggest military supplier, and has refused to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"The threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further," Johnson said alongside his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

"And it's therefore vital that we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo Pacific open and free."

The new partnership was "a decades-long commitment", he added, hailing the relationship between "one of the oldest democracies, and India, certainly the largest democracy".

Top News

UK-India Relations / Boris Johnson / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

5h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

5h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

6h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

19h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

22h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

22h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service