Brazilian business leaders, in letter, rebuke Bolsonaro's 'authoritarian adventures'

World+Biz

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 07:22 pm

Related News

Brazilian business leaders, in letter, rebuke Bolsonaro's 'authoritarian adventures'

Without citing the president, the letter said: "Brazilian society is guarantor of the constitution and will not accept authoritarian adventures"

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 07:22 pm
Brazil&#039;s President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 18, 2020.Photo:Reuters
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 18, 2020.Photo:Reuters

Hundreds of business leaders representing large Brazilian banks and companies on Thursday published a letter titled "Elections will be respected", in an apparent rebuke of President Jair Bolsonaro's recent threats against the 2022 elections.

"The principle of a healthy democracy is that elections are held and all involved accept its results," the letter said. Bolsonaro has repeatedly said if the printed ballots system is not adopted, the 2022 elections would not be held. On Wednesday, he threatened to react to a Supreme Court probe into his conduct "acting beyond the constitution".

Without citing the president, the letter said: "Brazilian society is guarantor of the constitution and will not accept authoritarian adventures".

The letter's signatories included Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles, large shareholders and co-chairmans in Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Luiza and Frederico Trajano, controlling shareholders in Magazine Luiza, Pedro Passos and Guilherme Leal, shareholders in Natura & Co Holding, Carlos Jereissati, shareholder in mall operator Iguatemi and bankers such as Credit Suisse's CEO in Brazil Jose Olympio Ferreira and Lazard's Chairman Jean Pierre Zarouk. Walter Schalka, CEO of pulpmaker Suzano, also signed the letter.

The letter was also signed by economists, diplomats and representatives of civil society.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro raged against a Supreme Court investigation into the unfounded accusations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud. Critics say Bolsonaro, like former U.S. President Donald Trump, is sowing doubts in case he loses in 2022. He has already threatened not to accept the result if the system is not changed.

"Brazil is facing a sanitary, social and economic crisis of large proportions. Thousands have lost their lives to the pandemic and millions lost their jobs", the letter says, adding that the only way to get out of the situation is through democratic stability.

Top News / Global Economy

Brazil / Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house