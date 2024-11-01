'Brat' named word of the year by Collins dictionary

World+Biz

AFP
01 November, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:22 pm

Related News

'Brat' named word of the year by Collins dictionary

"Inspired by the Charli XCX album, 'brat' has become one of the most talked about words of 2024," said the UK-based dictionary

AFP
01 November, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:22 pm
The term exploded online and on the cultural scene following the June release of Charli XCX&#039;s album &#039;Brat&#039; - which features a minimalistic lime green square as its cover art. Photo: Collected
The term exploded online and on the cultural scene following the June release of Charli XCX's album 'Brat' - which features a minimalistic lime green square as its cover art. Photo: Collected

Brat, the word redefined by singer Charli XCX and adopted by supporters of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, was on Friday named the Collins Word of the Year 2024.

"Brat" was the name of the UK singer's hit sixth album, and the word has now come to represent a "confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude", said Collins, rather than simply a term for a badly-behaved child.

"Inspired by the Charli XCX album, 'brat' has become one of the most talked about words of 2024," said the UK-based dictionary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," it added.

The 32-year-old pop star, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, described the typical brat girl as someone "who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself, but then also maybe has a breakdown, but kind of parties through it".

She tweeted in July that "Kamala IS brat", in reference to the US Vice President, prompting the presidential nominee to use her song "365" in one of her TikTok videos.

Her campaign account also re-branded with a lime green photo in the style of the Brat album cover.

The album hit number one in her native UK and number three in the US.

Collins Dictionary / Word of the year

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

3h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

4h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

6h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

1h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

5h | Videos
Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

3h | Videos