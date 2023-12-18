BP suspends Red Sea shipping transits after attacks

British energy giant BP on Monday said it had joined other companies in suspending transits through the Red Sea, after Yemen's Huthi rebels targeted Israel with missiles.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits," a statement said.

"We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region," it added.

BP said "safety and security" of staff was "priority".

The rebels have fired at passing ships in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with Hamas.

The series of attacks has led a number of major shipping companies to avoid the maritime chokepoint and redirect their vessels around Africa, a longer and far more costly route.

During a visit to Israel on Sunday, France's foreign minister insisted that the attacks in the Red Sea "cannot go unanswered".

Catherine Colonna added that her country was "studying several solutions", including a "defensive role to prevent" further attacks.

Two major shipping firms, Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM, suspended at the weekend passage through the strait seen as vital for global trade.

The announcement by Italian-Swiss giant MSC and France's CMA CGM followed a similar decision Friday by two of the world's largest shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

The announcements were in response to a warning by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who control much of Yemen but are not recognised internationally.

The Huthis said they were targeting vessels near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait to pressure Israel over its devastating war with Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of ships every year transit through the strait, which runs between Yemen, on the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, and the African continent.

The tensions have added to fears that the Gaza conflict could spread.