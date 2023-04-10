Border and powerful wall a good thing: Trump's Easter message

10 April, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 12:36 pm

Border and powerful wall a good thing: Trump's Easter message

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote a message in all capital letters. "Happy Easter to all", the former President wrote before launching into a scathing attack on his opponents.

The former US president accused his political opponents including "radical left Democrats" and "Republicans in Name Only", of "dreaming endlessly of destroying" the US as he faces legal troubles.

"INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON'T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER ID, ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RHINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION," Donald Trump wrote.

This comes as Donald Trump faced an indictment last week by a Manhattan grand jury for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Although, Donald Trump pleaded "not guilty" during a historic appearance before a judge- a first for a US President to be charged with a crime- prosecutors state in a 34-count felony indictment that Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through the hush money payments.

Documents also include charges related to a payoff to a doorman who claimed to have a story about an out-of-wedlock child allegedly fathered by Donald Trump.

