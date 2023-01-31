Boeing to deliver last 747, the plane that democratized flying

World+Biz

HT/AFP
31 January, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:43 am

A British Airways Boeing 747 G-CIVD leaves London Heathrow airport on its final flight, the first of 31 jumbo jets to be retired early by the airline due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, 18 August, 2020/ Reuters
A British Airways Boeing 747 G-CIVD leaves London Heathrow airport on its final flight, the first of 31 jumbo jets to be retired early by the airline due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, 18 August, 2020/ Reuters

Boeing is set to officially bid farewell to the original jumbo jet, the 747, as it makes its final commercial delivery of an aircraft that democratized flying and serves US presidents.

Thousands of current and former employees will converge Tuesday afternoon at Boeing's factory in Everett, Washington, in the Northwestern part of the United States for a final sendoff celebration in parallel with the delivery of a Boeing 747-8 cargo plane to Atlas Air.

The existing fleet of planes are expected to fly for decades more, but in ceasing 747 production more than 50 years after aircraft's first flight, Boeing is closing a chapter in the history of civil aviation.

The plane's size, flying range and efficacy "made it possible for the middle class to travel outside Europe or the United States at an affordable price, even during the energy shocks of the 1970s," said Michel Merluzeau, director of aerospace and defense analysis at AIR consultancy.

"It opened up the world," Merluzeau said.

Boeing built 1,574 747s in all. But the jet has over time been eclipsed by newer models that fly more efficiently and burn less fuel.

Commercial airlines in the United States have not flown the 747 since 2017.

Boeing 747 airplane

