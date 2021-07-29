Blinken says Iran negotiating process cannot go on indefinitely

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 06:15 pm

Blinken says Iran negotiating process cannot go on indefinitely

"We have clearly demonstrated our good faith and desire to return to mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement ... The ball remains in Iran’s court and we will see if they're prepared to make the decisions necessary to come back into compliance," Blinken said

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 06:15 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report as Kari Johnstone, acting director of Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficing In Persons, listens at the State Department in Washington, US, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report as Kari Johnstone, acting director of Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficing In Persons, listens at the State Department in Washington, US, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the negotiating process with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could not go on indefinitely, and that the ball was in Iran's court.

"We are committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely. At some point the gains achieved by the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) cannot be fully recovered by a return to the JCPOA if Iran continues the activities that it's undertaken with regard to its nuclear program," he said, addressing a news conference in Kuwait.

"We have clearly demonstrated our good faith and desire to return to mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement ... The ball remains in Iran's court and we will see if they're prepared to make the decisions necessary to come back into compliance."

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the nuclear pact, from which then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States, adjourned on June 20, two days after the hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Raisi takes office on Aug. 5.

Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to say when they might resume.

Gulf Arab states have asked to be included in the negotiations, and for any deal to address what they call Iran's destabilising behaviour in the region.

The parties to the JPCOA are Iran, the United States, China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union.

Blinken arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday and met the emir, Sheikh Nawaf, state media reported.

