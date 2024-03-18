Blinken says authoritarian regimes using tech to undermine democracy

18 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Blinken says authoritarian regimes using tech to undermine democracy

Like-minded governments and their people were working together to promote free and fair elections, Blinken said, noting safeguarding democracy was a collective effort

File photo of United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg
File photo of United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday technology should be employed to sustain democratic values in the face of efforts by authoritarian and repressive regimes to deploy technology to undermine democracy and human rights. 

Like-minded governments and their people were working together to promote free and fair elections, Blinken said, noting safeguarding democracy was a collective effort. 

"As authoritarian and repressive regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights, we need to ensure that technology sustains and supports democratic values and norms," he said at the opening of the Summit for Democracy in South Korea. 

