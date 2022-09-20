Blinken hosts Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, urges return to peace talks

World+Biz

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 10:36 am

Related News

Blinken hosts Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, urges return to peace talks

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 10:36 am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Armenian delegation including Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and a delegation with Azerbaijan including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in New York City, New York, U.S. September 19, 2022. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Armenian delegation including Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and a delegation with Azerbaijan including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in New York City, New York, U.S. September 19, 2022. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on Monday, marking the first direct talks between the two sides since deadly border clashes this month, the State Department said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last week, ending two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting, which each side blamed on the other, left more than 170 soldiers dead and threatened to drag Turkey, Azerbaijan's key backer, and Armenia ally Russia into a wider conflict at a time of already high geopolitical tensions.

Convening Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken emphasized the need to prevent further fighting and return to the peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"They discussed next steps, and the Secretary encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month," Price said.

Speaking before hosting the foreign ministers on Monday, Blinken said Washington was "encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there have not been any additional military actions over (the) last few days."

The fighting, from Sept. 12-14, was the deadliest since a six-week war in 2020 that left thousands dead and saw Azerbaijan made significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict / Azerbaijan and Armenia / Azerbaijan / Armenia / Antony Blinken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

1h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

2h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

3h | Videos
Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

3h | Videos
Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination