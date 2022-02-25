Blinken, in call with India, stresses collective condemnation of Russian invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before the Quad meeting of foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a "strong collective response" to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," the State Department said in a statement.