Blinken, in call with India, stresses collective condemnation of Russian invasion
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about the Russia-Ukraine matter
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a "strong collective response" to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," the State Department said in a statement.