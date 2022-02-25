Blinken, in call with India, stresses collective condemnation of Russian invasion

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 10:42 am

Blinken, in call with India, stresses collective condemnation of Russian invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about the Russia-Ukraine matter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before the Quad meeting of foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL/File Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before the Quad meeting of foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a "strong collective response" to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," the State Department said in a statement.

