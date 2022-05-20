Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 05:04 pm

Related News

Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 05:04 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Ukraine&#039;s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the State Department in Washington, US, February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the State Department in Washington, US, February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions around the world.

A senior official in Moscow later rejected the allegations, saying Russians were "not idiots" and would not export food while being subject to tough sanctions.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Blinken appealed to Russia to stop blockading Ukrainian ports.

"The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not – to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," he said.

"The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage."

The war in Ukraine has caused global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser to soar.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus - which has backed Moscow in its war in Ukraine – account for more than 40% of global exports of potash, a crop nutrient.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russians were skilled at producing food needed throughout the world under the right circumstances.

"Everything turns out to be illogical – on the one hand, crazy sanctions are introduced while on the other hand there are demands to supply food," wrote Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

"Things don't work like that. We are not idiots."

Medvedev said producing harvests required people skilled in agriculture, as well as proper equipment and fertiliser.

"Russia knows how to do this," he wrote. "We have all the opportunities to ensure there is food in other countries, so that there are no crises. Just don't prevent us from working."

Russia's UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, dismissed as "absolutely false" any suggestion that Russia was to blame for a global food crisis that had been brewing for several years.

He accused Ukraine of holding foreign vessels in its ports and mining the waters.

"The decision to weaponise food is Moscow's and Moscow's alone," Blinken said.

"Some 20 million tonnes of grain sit unused in Ukrainian silos as global food supply dwindle (and) prices skyrocket."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to broker a deal allowing Ukraine to resume food exports and revive Russian food and fertiliser production to world markets.

Top News

Antony Blinken / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

3h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

3h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

5h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

8h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

9h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire