Blast in Afghan capital kills one, wounds dozens - health workers

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 10:22 pm

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 17, 2021.Representational image. Photo: Reuters
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 17, 2021.Representational image. Photo: Reuters

A blast hit the money exchange hub in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, killing one and injuring dozens, health workers said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that one fatality and 59 injured people had been brought to the hospital, 33 of whom were admitted for their injuries.

The Taliban administration's Interior Ministry said that a thief had thrown a hand grenade into the money exchange hub and 10 people had been injured.

The attack took place after a relative lull in violence over the cold winter months. The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.

