Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'

World+Biz

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:25 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Calls to pause the development of artificial intelligence will not "solve the challenges" ahead, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told Reuters, his first public comments since an open letter sparked a debate about the future of the technology.

The technologist-turned-philanthropist said it would be better to focus on how best to use the developments in AI, as it was hard to understand how a pause could work globally.

His interview with Reuters comes after an open letter -- published last week and co-signed by Elon Musk and more than 1,000 AI experts – demanded an urgent pause in the development of systems "more powerful" than Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI's new GPT-4, which can hold human-like conversation, compose songs and summarise lengthy documents.

"I don't think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges," Gates said on Monday.

"Clearly there's huge benefits to these things… what we need to do is identify the tricky areas."

Microsoft has sought to outpace peers through multi-billion-dollar investments in ChatGPT owner OpenAI.

While currently focused full-time on the philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates has been a bullish supporter of AI and described it as revolutionary as the Internet or mobile phones.

In a blog titled "The Age of AI has begun" which was published and dated March 21, a day before the open letter, he said he believes AI should be used to help reduce some of the world's worst inequities.

He also said in the interview the details of any pause would be complicated to enforce.

"I don't really understand who they're saying could stop, and would every country in the world agree to stop, and why to stop," he said. "But there are a lot of different opinions in this area."

Top News

Bill Gates / Artificial Intelligence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

3h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

7h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

8h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

13m | TBS Entertainment
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

4h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

4h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka