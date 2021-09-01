'Big John', the largest known triceratops, to go under the hammer

World+Biz

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 11:16 am

Related News

'Big John', the largest known triceratops, to go under the hammer

Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 11:16 am
The fossilised remains of &#039;Big John&#039;, the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house in late September. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house in late September. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house in late September, and could fetch up to 1.5 million euros ($1.77 million).

Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago. Paleontologists unearthed the first piece of bone in 2014 and eventually found 60% of his skeleton, including a near-complete skull.

The Drouot auction house estimated Big John's skeleton would fetch between 1.2 - 1.5 million euros. Once primarily sold to museums, dinosaur remains have increasingly attracted private buyers, though their numbers remain few.

"I imagine there are about 10 buyers worldwide for this kind of piece," said Alexandre Giquello, who is leading the sale.

The skull of Big John, named after the owner of the land where more than 200 of the dinosaur's bones were found, is 2.62 metres in length - nearly a third of his overall bodylength - and two metres wide.

The name triceratops means 'three-horned face'. In the fossilised remains of his bony frill is a gaping hole, a battle scar inflicted by a smaller rival according to paleontologist Iacopo Briano.

Big John / fossil / Triceratops dinosaur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks