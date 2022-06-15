Biden's approval falls in third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos

World+Biz

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Biden's approval falls in third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:24 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August, a sign that his Democratic Party could be on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden has been dogged this year by a surge in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in Biden's popularity has been largely driven by dissatisfaction within his own party. Seventy-four percent of Democrats approved of Biden's performance this week, down from about 85% in August. Only 11% of Republicans approved, largely unchanged from August.

Biden's overall approval rating has yet to hit the lows seen by his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33% in December 2017. Biden's lowest rating so far was 36% in late May.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 364 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

Top News

Joe Biden / approval / National polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

2h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

4h | Panorama
The Bactrian camel safari in the Nubra Valley, Ladakh. Photo: Jiaul Hoque

The Bactrian Camels of Ladakh

4h | Earth
Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

3h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

4h | Videos
People of south-west to benefit most from Padma Bridge

People of south-west to benefit most from Padma Bridge

4h | Videos
IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market