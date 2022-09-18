Biden urges Putin not to use tactical nuclear arms in Ukraine: CBS

World+Biz

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

Biden urges Putin not to use tactical nuclear arms in Ukraine: CBS

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 11:45 am
U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One to the White House following a trip from Michigan, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One to the White House following a trip from Michigan, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of setbacks in Ukraine, in a CBS News interview to air on Sunday.

Ukraine's military drove back Russian forces in a lightning rout in the northeast of the country this week, putting Putin under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. read more

Putin has warned that Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure, raising concerns that he could at some point use unconventional means like small nuclear or chemical weapons

Asked by a "60 Minutes" reporter what he would say to Putin if he was considering using such weapons, Biden said: "Don't. Don't. Don't. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two," in a clip of the interview released by CBS on Saturday.

Biden said the US response would be "consequential," but declined to give detail. Russia "would become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been," Biden said. "Depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur."

Russian government officials have dismissed Western suggestions that Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but it remains a worry for some in the West.

In a speech announcing the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, Putin gave a veiled but unmistakable warning that if the West intervened in what he has called a "special military operation" he could use nuclear weapons in response. 

"No matter who tries to stand in our way or ... create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history," he said, according to a Kremlin translation. 

Other choices for Putin could involve mobilising Russia's reserves, who number around 2 million men, and pressuring Europe to strong-arm Ukraine into a truce with Russia, by freezing the region this winter by banning all energy exports.

Top News

Biden / Putin / Ukraine / CBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

16h | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

2h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

39m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

18h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Global recession will affect developing countries

Global recession will affect developing countries

1h | Videos
Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

14h | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 