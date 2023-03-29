Biden urges Netanyahu abandon judicial overhaul that sparked protests

World+Biz

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:30 am

Related News

Biden urges Netanyahu abandon judicial overhaul that sparked protests

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon a judicial overhaul proposal that led to massive protests in Israel, prompting the Israeli leader to say he does not make decisions based on pressure from abroad.

Netanyahu on Monday delayed the overhaul proposal after large numbers of people spilled into the streets. The White House initially said in response that Netanyahu should seek a compromise on the issue.

But Biden went further in taking questions from reporters on Tuesday. "I hope he walks away from it," Biden said, referring to the judicial proposal that would give the Israeli government greater control over appointments to the country's Supreme Court.

Netanyahu quickly issued a statement in response.

"Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends," he said.

Netanyahu said his administration was striving to make reforms "via broad consensus."

"I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel," Netanyahu said.

He said the Israel-US alliance is unbreakable "and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us.

"My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus," Netanyahu said.

Joe Biden / Benjamin Netanyahu / US-Israel / Judicial overhaul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though house shifting goes on all through the year, the month of Ramadan and the rainy season are considered lean seasons. Photo: Noor A Alam

Shifting houses? More and more people are turning to professional movers

43m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

20h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

20h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

12h | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

17h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

22h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year