Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship', agreed Ukraine support - White House

Reuters
26 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 09:10 am

Biden, Sunak reaffirm &#039;special relationship&#039;, agreed Ukraine support - White House

US President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call on Tuesday, reaffirmed their two countries' "special relationship" and agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Sunak also agreed on the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China and to secure sustainable and affordable energy resources, the statement said.

They also agreed on the need to ensure the people of Northern Ireland have security through preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the statement added.

Both leaders are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia.

