Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky, vowing 'support': W.House

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 12:18 pm

Related News

Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky, vowing 'support': W.House

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," adding that Zelensky requested the US president "call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly" against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "flagrant aggression."

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 12:18 pm
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky late Wednesday night in Washington, the White House said, with the US president vowing "support and assistance."

The conversation came soon after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine overnight, with explosions heard in multiple parts of the country.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement.

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," adding that Zelensky requested the US president "call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly" against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "flagrant aggression."

USA

Biden / Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

23m | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

8m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get into MIT?

1h | Pursuit
Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

18h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

18h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused