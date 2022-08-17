Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin

World+Biz

Reuters
17 August, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:09 am

Related News

Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin

Reuters
17 August, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:09 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices and high inflation.

At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, after he blockaded much larger measures pushed by the White House.

"Joe, we never had a doubt," Biden said of Manchin. Biden later handed Manchin the pen he used to sign the legislation.

Manchin called the legislation a "balanced bill".

Biden used the signing to criticize Republicans. Democrats hope to capitalize on a string of legislative victories in congressional midterm elections in November and roll out inflation act ad campaigns.

"In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people and every single Republican sided with the special interests," said Biden. "Every single Republican in Congress voted against this bill."

The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe.

Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit. Rating agencies and independent economists agree but say the results will take years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was also present at the bill signing, said Biden knew when to stay away from the negotiations and allow them to play out.

"He knew precisely when to step in and when to let negotiations play out. He knew when to use the bully pulpit and when to bring people together away from the spotlight. He made sure we never lost our focus on climate."

Republicans criticized the legislation for doing little to lower prices. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the new law will have the opposite impact.

"Democrats robbed Americans last year by spending our economy into record inflation. This year, their solution is to do it a second time. The partisan bill President Biden signed into law today means higher taxes, higher energy bills, and aggressive IRS audits," he said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service.

Top News

President Joe Biden / inflation / Democrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

23h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

16m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

21m | Videos
The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

21m | Videos
A month only for eating sandwiches

A month only for eating sandwiches

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador