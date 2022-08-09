Biden to sign documents backing Sweden, Finland for NATO

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 10:14 pm

A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden&#039;s and Finland&#039;s application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

US President Joe Biden was due on Tuesday to sign documents endorsing Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the military alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US Senate backed the expansion by an overwhelming 95-1 last week, a rare display of bipartisan unity in a bitterly divided Washington. Both Democratic and Republican Senators strongly approved membership for the two Nordic countries, describing them as important allies whose modern militaries already worked closely with NATO. 

The vote was a sharp contrast with some rhetoric in Washington during the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump, who pursued an "America First" foreign policy and criticized NATO allies who failed to reach defense spending targets.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned both countries against joining the alliance.

NATO's 30 allies signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland last month, allowing them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once all member states ratify the decision.

The accession must be ratified by the parliaments of all 30 North Atlantic Treaty Organization members before Finland and Sweden can be protected by Article Five, the defense clause stating that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

Ratification could take up to a year, although the accession has already been approved by a few countries including Canada, Germany and Italy.

