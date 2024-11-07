Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

World+Biz

Reuters
07 November, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 05:26 pm

Related News

Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

Trump's campaign said Biden had invited him to a meeting at the White House at an unspecified time

Reuters
07 November, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 05:26 pm
FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

US President Joe Biden was set to address the nation today (7 November) after a stinging election defeat for his Democratic Party at the hands of Republican Donald Trump, whose stunning political comeback has reverberated around the world.

Biden, who was replaced in July as the Democrats' candidate in the race by Vice President Kamala Harris because of concerns about his mental acuity after a stumbling debate with Trump, will speak at 11:00am (1600 GMT), the White House said.

Harris sought on Wednesday to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House. She, like Biden, has promised to aid Trump's transition between now and his inauguration on Jan. 20 but said she was not prepared to embrace his vision for the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Trump's campaign said Biden had invited him to a meeting at the White House at an unspecified time.

Former President Trump's victory, surprisingly decisive after opinion polls that had showed a neck-and-neck contest ahead of Tuesday's election, underscored how disenchanted Americans had become with the economy - in particular the effect of inflation on their standard of living - border security and the direction of the country and its culture.

Hispanics, traditionally Democratic voters, and lower-income households hit hardest by inflation helped fuel the victory. Harris' campaign had sought to press the message that Trump was unfit to serve again as president, as a convicted felon and one whose false claims of voting fraud after his 2020 election defeat spurred a mob to storm the US Capitol.

This time, Trump prevailed in five of the seven battleground states to push him past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency and was leading in the remaining two, Arizona and Nevada, where votes were still being tallied.

He was also on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote since George W Bush two decades ago.

Republicans wrested control of the US Senate from Democrats, ensuring Trump will control at least one chamber of Congress next year. It is not clear if they will retain their majority in the US House of Representatives, with dozens of races not yet called.

US stocks rallied to close at record highs on Wednesday after Trump's victory, with investors expecting lower taxes, deregulation and a US president who is not shy to weigh in on everything from the stock market to the dollar, although fresh tariffs could bring challenges in the form of a higher deficit and inflation.

Personnel picks

In the days and weeks ahead, Trump will select personnel to serve under his leadership, his campaign said on Wednesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a prominent Trump donor, has been promised a role in his administration, as has former presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson were seen as possible new entrants to his administration, while former Trump officials Robert O'Brien and Mike Pompeo could return to office. However, a source said on Wednesday that Dimon would remain at the bank and had no plans to join Trump's administration.

On trade, Trump is expected to revive policies he favoured during his first term, notably tariffs that he has called the "most beautiful word."

That could set him on a collision course with China, which has the world's second largest economy, sow discord with allies and roil global industries from automakers to chipmakers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Trump a congratulatory message and said he hopes the two powers will coexist peacefully and achieve win-win cooperation, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was among world leaders congratulating Trump. But Trump has been critical of Biden's assistance for Ukraine in its war with Russia. He has said he could end the war in 24 hours but has not offered a detailed plan.

The White House plans to rush billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine before Biden leaves office in January, sources said on Wednesday, hoping to shore up the government in Kyiv before Trump takes over.

 

Top News

Biden / Trump / US Election 2024 / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

21h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

4d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

50m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

4h | Videos