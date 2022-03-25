Nato has never been more united, says Biden

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:51 am

Nato has never been more united, says Biden

Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20)

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:51 am
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden claims NATO has never been more united, which is the polar opposite of what President Vladimir Putin expected.

Biden told world leaders in Brussels that if Russia used chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, the US would "react", reports BBC.

Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday, reports Reuters.

"My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.

Biden also said if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.

At the emergency summit, Nato's Jens Stoltenberg said four new battlegroups would be sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.

Russia and Ukraine held their first formal prisoner swap since the war began, officials say.

A Russian ship is destroyed and two others damaged in the occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk, Ukraine says.

