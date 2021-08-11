Biden says he does not regret troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks prior to signing an executive order on "promoting competition in the American economy" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden has said he does not regret his move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, as Taliban militants continue to make rapid advances.

He urged Afghanistan's leaders to unite and "fight for their nation", reports the BBC.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Biden said the US was keeping the commitments it had made to Afghanistan, such as providing close air support, paying military salaries and supplying Afghan forces with food and equipment.

"They've got to fight for themselves," Biden said.

A US-led military campaign began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on American soil - but now most of the foreign troops have pulled out.

The Taliban group has now seized nine of the country's 34 provincial capitals, and are threatening more.

The Washington Post cited unnamed officials as saying the capital Kabul could fall to the Taliban within 90 days, based on US military assessments.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed amid fierce fighting between the Taliban and government forces in the past month, according to the UN. Its children's agency Unicef warned this week that atrocities being committed against children were growing "higher by the day".

In their latest major advances, Taliban militants seized three more provincial capitals in 24 hours - Faizabad, Farah and Pul-e-Khumri.