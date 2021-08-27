Biden reaffirms 31 August troop pullout deadline from Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US President Joe Biden on Thursday reaffirmed August 31 as the deadline for US troops to leave Afghanistan, in the wake of a deadly attack on Kabul airport.

Biden, who earlier vowed to continue the evacuation of civilians from Kabul, said there remained an "opportunity for the next several days, between now and the 31st, to be able to get them out," reports the AL Jazeera.

"Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that's what we should do. I think they are right."

 

