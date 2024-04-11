Biden promises Israel 'ironclad' support against Iran reprisals

World+Biz

Reuters
11 April, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 09:31 am

Related News

Biden promises Israel 'ironclad' support against Iran reprisals

Biden's promise comes despite his public criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the toll on civilians in Israel's campaign against Hamas, especially after a strike killed seven aid workers

Reuters
11 April, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 09:31 am
US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US 19 October, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/
US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US 19 October, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised "ironclad" support for Israel as Iran threatens reprisals over a strike that leveled an Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed two generals.

Biden's promise comes despite his public criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the toll on civilians in Israel's campaign against Hamas, especially after a strike killed seven aid workers.

Iran is "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel," Biden told a news conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said.

"Let me say it again -- ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," said Biden, who was speaking next to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

US officials have voiced alarm over the prospect of an imminent strike against Israeli interests after Israel on April 1 destroyed the consulate building, killing seven members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

Amid the heightened risks, German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday announced it had suspended flights to and from Tehran, probably until Thursday, saying it was "due to the current situation in the Middle East."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in a speech Wednesday that the "evil regime" of Israel "must be punished and will be punished."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly riposted, in a Persian-language statement on social media site X: "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran."

Iran's clerical state supports Hamas, which on October 7 launched the deadliest attack against Israel in the country's history, triggering a relentless six-month Israeli military operation inside the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The United States since the start of the war has sought to prevent it from spreading, including to Lebanon, where Iran supports the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

The United States has been tight-lipped in its public reaction to the April 1 strike, saying it has not determined whether Israel struck a diplomatic facility, which would breach international agreements on the inviolability of embassies and consulates.

Top News / USA / Middle East

Biden / US / Iran / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

2h | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

2d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

2d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

16h | Videos