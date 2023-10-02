Biden presses Republicans after spending bill drops Ukraine aid

World+Biz

Reuters
02 October, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 09:17 am

Related News

Biden presses Republicans after spending bill drops Ukraine aid

Reuters
02 October, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 09:17 am
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a press conference with Finland&#039;s President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden on Sunday pressed congressional Republicans to back a bill to provide more aid to Ukraine, saying he was "sick and tired" of the political brinkmanship that nearly led to a government shutdown.

Biden spoke after Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday that extended government funding for more than a month and avoided a shutdown that would have left most of the federal government's more than 4 million employees without a paycheck and cut a wide range of services.

The bill, which passed with broad Democratic and Republican support, sparked hardline Republican Matt Gaetz to pledge to oust the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

The bill, which lasts through Nov. 17, did not include aid for Kyiv. The United States has been a major supporter of Ukraine after Russia invaded it last year, and Biden has sought to rally the world, as well as his own country, to maintain that support.

Biden said Republicans had pledged to provide that aid through a separate vote.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted. I fully expect the speaker to keep his commitment to secure the passage and support needed to help Ukraine as they defend themselves against aggression and brutality," he told reporters at the White House.

Zelenskiy says nothing will weaken Kyiv's resolve against Russia

Asked if he could trust McCarthy to honor deals, Biden said: "We just made one about Ukraine, so we'll find out."

A White House official said Biden was referring to Republican promises of passing a separate bill on the issue.

Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Washington last month that strong US support for his war to repel Russian invaders would be maintained despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers.

Biden urged Republicans to move ahead quickly to avoid another crisis in November.

"The brinkmanship has to end. And there shouldn't be another ... crisis," he said. "I strongly urge my Republican friends in Congress not to wait. Don't waste time as you did all summer. Pass a year-long budget agreement. Honor the deal we made a few months ago."

Biden declined to weigh in on whether Democrats should support McCarthy if he needed their votes to keep his job as House speaker. The president said he would leave that to Democratic leaders in Congress to decide.

Top News / USA

Joe Biden / USA / US republicans / Ukraine crisis / US-Ukraine Relations / Ukraine aid bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

15h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

18h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

13h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

15h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

14h | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

17h | TBS Economy