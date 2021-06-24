Biden to meet with bipartisan senators to discuss infrastructure plan

World+Biz

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Biden to meet with bipartisan senators to discuss infrastructure plan

Members of the group of 21 senators, or "G-21," announced an agreement on a framework on Wednesday after a meeting with White House officials

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:40 pm
In this June 15, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden arrives for the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels. Photo: UNB/AP
In this June 15, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden arrives for the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels. Photo: UNB/AP

President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday to discuss their proposed framework for an infrastructure bill as he looks to push a large-scale spending package through Congress despite Republican opposition.

Members of the group of 21 senators, or "G-21," announced an agreement on a framework on Wednesday after a meeting with White House officials.

The G-21 talks have focused on a $1.2 trillion, eight-year spending plan, with a mix of new and repurposed funding.

For Biden, securing a large-scale infrastructure package is a top domestic priority.

The White House opened talks with the group after the Democratic president broke off negotiations with Republican Senator Shelley Capito. The White House said her proposals had fallen short of meeting "the essential needs of our country."

Biden, seeking to fuel growth and address income inequality after the coronavirus pandemic, initially proposed spending about $2.3 trillion. Republicans chafed at his definition of infrastructure, which included fighting climate change and providing care for children and the elderly.

The White House later trimmed the offer to about $1.7 trillion in an unsuccessful bid to win the Republican support needed for any plan to get the 60 votes required to advance most legislation in the evenly split 100-seat Senate.

​ "We came to an agreement on a plan ... and we're just going to try to wrap it up tomorrow," Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told reporters on Wednesday of the new plan.

A major sticking point had been how to pay for the investments. Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, while Republicans are determined to protect a 2017 cut in corporate taxes.

Manchin said the framework encompassed a "long list" of so-called pay-fors and that all new spending would be offset with provisions to cover it, but he offered no specifics.

Democrats in Congress are operating on two tracks.

While they have been open to a bipartisan deal that could win enough Republican support to clear the Senate, they are also planning to bring up a separate measure with significant additional spending on unconventional infrastructure programs, such as home healthcare for the elderly.

That measure would be brought up under special Senate rules for budget bills that would allow it to pass without any Republican support. In that case, Vice President Kamala Harris would be called upon to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Joe Biden / infrastructure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

10m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 