Biden, Macron pledge coordination in response to Russia on Ukraine

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 09:51 am

Related News

Biden, Macron pledge coordination in response to Russia on Ukraine

They also reviewed "ongoing coordination on both diplomacy and preparations to impose swift and severe economic costs on Russia should it further invade Ukraine," a statement said

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 09:51 am
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron pledged Wednesday to coordinate their response to Russia's military buildup on the Ukrainian border, the White House said.

In a call made shortly after Macron said he might visit Russia to seek a diplomatic solution, the French leader and Biden "affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said.

They also reviewed "ongoing coordination on both diplomacy and preparations to impose swift and severe economic costs on Russia should it further invade Ukraine," a statement said.

"President Biden and President Macron agreed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, on our coordinated and comprehensive approach to managing these issues."

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 heavily armed troops around Ukraine. The United States and its allies accuse Moscow of preparing to invade the former Soviet republic, which has ambitions of joining Western institutions, including NATO.

Moscow says the troops are there because of threats from the United States and its allies.

Top News

Biden / Emanuel Macron / Russia / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

52m | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

52m | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

2h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

15h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

15h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

15h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb