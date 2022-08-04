Biden focused on controlling US oil prices after OPEC+ output increase

World+Biz

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

Biden focused on controlling US oil prices after OPEC+ output increase

"What we're focused on is keeping those prices down," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing when asked about the OPEC+ decision

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:16 am
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to staff in the Rose Garden as he returns from Covid-19 isolation to work in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to staff in the Rose Garden as he returns from Covid-19 isolation to work in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden remains focused on keeping fuel prices down for Americans, the White House said on Wednesday after OPEC+ decided to raise oil output by a modest 100,000 barrels per day, which analysts called an insult after Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month.

"What we're focused on is keeping those prices down," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing when asked about the OPEC+ decision.

OPEC and allied producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were set to raise output by 100,000 bpd from September. Two sources told Reuters the decision was effectively approved in a closed-door meeting. 

Analysts said the increase was equal to only 86 seconds of global oil demand.

"That is so little as to be meaningless. From a physical standpoint it is a marginal blip. As a political gesture it is almost insulting," said Raad Alkadiri, managing director for energy, climate, and sustainability at Eurasia Group.

Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia in July was aimed at persuading OPEC's leader to pump more oil to help alleviate high prices in the United States and the global economy. For weeks, experts have speculated that OPEC+ would pump more oil after the trip and Washington's clearance of missile defense system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi trip was scheduled only after OPEC+ announced in early June that it would increase output each month by 50 percent in July and August, Jean-Pierre said.

"We wanted to see some increases in the production before we announced the trip and we actually saw that in that first week of June," she said.

Pressed on whether the relatively small increase was an insult to Biden, Jean-Pierre repeatedly said "prices are coming down."

Amos Hochstein, a top administration energy security adviser, called the increase "a step in the right direction" in an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

He acknowledged the move would not have a significant impact on fuel costs for Americans.

"Our main focus is not about the numbers of barrels. Our main focus is on bringing prices down," he said.

USA / Global Economy

USA / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

8h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation