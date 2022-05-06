Biden to discuss North Korea on Asia trip -White House

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 09:37 am

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File photo
US President Joe Biden will discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programs with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan during a trip to those two countries later this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki said Biden will also discuss holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during the trip, which will also include talks in Tokyo with the leaders of the Quad grouping of nations, the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

