Biden calls on NY Governor Cuomo to resign following investigation

World+Biz

Reuters
04 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 09:57 am

Related News

Biden calls on NY Governor Cuomo to resign following investigation

The investigation found Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women and created a "toxic" workplace in violation of the law

Reuters
04 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 09:57 am
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report after US employers boosted hiring amid the easing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, US, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report after US employers boosted hiring amid the easing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, US, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in light of a report by the state attorney general that found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

"I think he should resign," Biden told reporters at the White House.

New York's attorney general, Letitia James, unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo had engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women. 

Biden previously said that if the investigation determined Cuomo acted inappropriately, he would call for his resignation. On Tuesday, Biden said he stuck by those comments in calling for the Democratic governor to step down.

The investigation found Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women and created a "toxic" workplace in violation of the law.

In a recorded statement after the attorney general unveiled the findings of the five-month independent inquiry, Cuomo denied he had acted inappropriately and made clear he has no plans to resign.

The civil investigation will not directly lead to criminal charges against Cuomo.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo / Andrew Cuomo / Sexual assault charges / Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

19h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August