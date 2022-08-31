Biden calls Gorbachev 'rare leader' who made world safer

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
31 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:20 pm

Related News

Biden calls Gorbachev 'rare leader' who made world safer

BSS/AFP
31 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland&#039;s and Sweden&#039;s accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away in Moscow aged 91, as a "rare leader" who made the world a safer place.

"These were the acts of a rare leader - one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it," Biden said in a statement, referring to Gorbachev's democratic reforms. "The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision," Biden added.

Gorbachev's death was announced on Tuesday by Russian news agencies, who said Gorbachev had died at a central hospital in Moscow "after a serious and long illness".

Gorbachev, in power between 1985 and 1991, helped bring US-Soviet relations out of a deep freeze and was the last surviving Cold War leader.

His life was one of the most influential of his times, and his reforms as Soviet leader transformed his country and allowed Eastern Europe to free itself from Soviet rule.

Other prominent US figures also weighed in on Gorbachev's legacy Tuesday.

"History will remember Mikhail Gorbachev as a giant who steered his great nation towards democracy," said former US Secretary of State James Baker III, who negotiated with Gorbachev in the final years of the Cold War. "He played a critical role in the peaceful conclusion of the Cold War by his decision against using force to hold the empire together ... The free world misses him greatly."

In a statement on Twitter, the Reagan Institute described Gorbachev as "a man who once was a political adversary of Ronald Reagan's who ended up becoming a friend."

Biden / Mikhail Gorbachev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

1h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

2h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

1h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

1h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

2h | Videos
Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries