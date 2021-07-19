Biden believes China 'protected' cyber hackers but didn't carry out attacks

19 July, 2021, 10:25 pm
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration&#039;s continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. Reuters
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. Reuters

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he believes the Chinese government did not carry out a global cyberespionage campaign, but did protect those who are doing it from inside their country.

The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking.

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

Biden says the investigation into the hacking is still underway but he is expecting a detailed report on Tuesday.

