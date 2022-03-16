Biden to announce $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce the allocation of an additional $800 million (£612m) worth of security assistance to Ukraine later.

The move comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the US Congress today, reports BBC.

The package of measures is expected to include anti-tank missiles and a move to top up Ukraine's supply of Western anti-armour missiles that Kyiv's troops have used to great effect, including Javelin and Stinger launchers.

Some US outlets have also reported that the White House is considering providing the Ukrainian military with single use drones called Switchblades, which can be used to target Russian armour and troops.

The Biden administration has already agreed to allocate over $1 billion (£766 million) to Ukraine in the past week.