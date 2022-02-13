Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security today

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will speak at 10:45 a.m. ET Sunday, amid US warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen as soon as this week.

Biden and Zelensky last spoke last month and it "did not go well," a senior Ukrainian official told CNN at the time, amid disagreements over the "risk levels" of a Russian attack.

The White House, however, disputed that account, warning that anonymous sources were "leaking falsehoods." They did state that Biden warned Zelensky an imminent invasion was a "distinct possibility."